UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Ionian Hotel Enterprises SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 29.0 million euros($31.57 million) versus 29.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net loss at 2.4 million euros versus profit of 2.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 3.0 million euros versus 4.4 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2psjaD8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources