May 15 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ionis pharmaceuticals announces phase 3 neuro-ttr study of
inotersen (ionis-ttr rx) meets both primary endpoints
* Says statistically significant differences were also
observed for both endpoints at eight months
* Ionis pharmaceuticals - long-term safety and efficacy data
with inotersen currently being collected in open-label extension
of phase 3 neuro-ttr study
* Says review of full data package from neuro-ttr study by
ionis and gsk is ongoing
* Says preparation of regulatory marketing applications for
inotersen is underway
* Ionis pharmaceuticals - gsk has option to license
inotersen following review of additional data and prior to
submission of regulatory applications
