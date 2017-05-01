BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
May 1 Iou Financial Inc:
* IOU Financial announces private placement of up to $3.5 million
* IOU Financial Inc- intends to complete a private placement of up to 17.5 million common shares of company at a price of $0.20 per offered share
* IOU Financial Inc- up to $1.5 million of offering will brokered by Haywood Securities Inc, remaining portion of offering will be non-brokered
* IOU Financial-net proceeds of offering will be used primarily by co to finance small business loans in co's target markets of United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp