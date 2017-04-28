April 28 Iou Financial Inc

* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Iou Financial Inc - As of December 31, 2016, Iou's total loans under management decreased to $70.3 million as compared to $92.7 million at end of year 2015

* Iou Financial Inc - Gross revenue for year ended December 31, 2016 was $17.4 million versus $12.0 million for year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: