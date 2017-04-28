BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Iou Financial Inc
* Iou Financial Inc. releases financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Iou Financial Inc - As of December 31, 2016, Iou's total loans under management decreased to $70.3 million as compared to $92.7 million at end of year 2015
* Iou Financial Inc - Gross revenue for year ended December 31, 2016 was $17.4 million versus $12.0 million for year ended December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.