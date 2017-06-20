June 20 IP Group Plc:

* Says offer for Touchstone Innovations plc by IP Group plc

* Offer values each Touchstone share at 289 pence and Touchstone's existing issued ordinary share capital at about 466 mln stg

"We remain open to engagement with Touchstone board at any point regarding our offer" - IP Group ceo