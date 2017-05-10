May 10 IP Group Plc:

* As at April 30, fair value of group's portfolio was 652.1 million stg versus 614.0 million stg at Dec. 31, 2016

* Fair value of group's portfolio as at April 30, reflects net fair value increase of 29.3 million stg and portfolio investments of 8.8 million stg during period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)