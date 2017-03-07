March 7 IP Group Plc:
* FY loss before tax 14.8 million STG versus profit before
tax of 75.1 million STG year ago
* FY basic loss per share 2.39 pence versus 13.66 pence per
share
* FY revenue from services and other income 7.6 million STG
versus 98.3 million STG year ago
* 2016 was another productive year for group that saw our
portfolio companies record impressive commercial progress and
raise a total of about 230 million STG -chief executive
