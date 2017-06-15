BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
June 15 Ipca Laboratories Ltd:
* US FDA update on company's formulations manufacturing units situated at SEZ Indore (Pithampur) and Piparia (Silvassa)
* Received communication from USFDA stating drugs manufactured at facilities in Indore and Piparia will be refused admission into U.S.
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT