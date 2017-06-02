BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 IPE Group Ltd
* Zeng Guangsheng has been re-designated as chairman of board
* Chui Siu remains as an executive director, chief executive officer
* Yuen Chi Ho would not be executive director, CFO of company and a member of executive committee with effect from 2 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ANKARA, June 21 A prominent Turkish journalist denied on Wednesday that he sent out subliminal messages to coup plotters who tried to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan last year, saying he had been put on trial for a crime which did not exist.
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting