Feb 23 Ipsen SA:

* Delivers strong 2016 results and expects further sales growth and margin enhancement for 2017

* FY net profit EUR 226.6 million ($239.18 million) versus EUR 190.7 million year ago

* FY group sales EUR 1.58 billion versus EUR 1.44 billion year ago

* FY core operating income EUR 363.9 million versus EUR 327.7 million

* Sees for 2017 specialty care sales growth year-on-year greater than +18.0%;

* FY closing net cash reached EUR 68.6 million at the end of the period, compared to EUR 186.9 million in 2015

* Sees for 2017 primary care sales growth year-on-year greater than +4.0%;

* Sees for 2017 core operating margin (excluding amortization of intangible assets) greater than 24% of net sales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9474 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)