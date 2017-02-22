Feb 22 Ipsos SA:

* FY revenue rose 3 percent to 1.783 billion euros ($1.88 billion)

* FY operating income 180.1 million euros versus 178.2 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 106.9 million euros versus 93.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes to distribute a dividend of 85 euro cents per share for financial year 2016, payable on 5 July 2017

* In 2017, Ipsos is planning on organic growth of order of that achieved this year

* In 2017, Ipsos is planning further improvement in gross profit to revenue

* In 2017, Ipsos is planning on moderate improvement in its operating profit

* New services growth rate in 2017 will again be double-digit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9475 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)