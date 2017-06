May 22 IQ POWER LICENSING AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY REVENUES FROM OPERATING BUSINESS OF IQ POWER LICENSING AG HAD DOUBLED IN 2016 TO CHF 0.63 MILLION

* RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS IN 2016 SHOWED AN IMPROVEMENT OF CHF 0.5 MILLION COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2016: MINUS CHF 1.7 MILLION VERSUS 2015: MINUS CHF 2.2 MILLION)

* REVENUE FROM LICENSE REVENUES FROM THE KOREAN LICENSING PARTNER FOR 2017 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016, AS THE CAPACITY OF THE PLANT CONTINUES TO GROW AND EXPAND. MANAGEMENT EXPECTS A POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2017