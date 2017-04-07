April 7 IQ Power Licensing AG:

* Discover energy group increases share in IQPLAG

* Discover Energy Group (DEG), has subscribed a mandatory convertible bond in amount of 2,552,500 euros ($2.72 million)

* At same time, share of DEG in IQ Power Licensing AG increases from just under 7 percent to 18.5 percent

* Stressed that any other capital increase in 2017 is not planned. - CEO