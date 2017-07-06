UK, Norway to lift ban on offshore flights of 2 Super Puma helicopters
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
July 6 Ireland's finance ministry
* Announces exercise of over-allotment option in relation to Allied Irish Banks
* End of stabilisation period allows the remaining 448 million euro proceeds from the AIB IPO to be remitted to the Irish exchequer
* Exercise of the over-allotment option brings the total proceeds received from the ipo to approximately 3.4 billion euros. Source text : here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
LONDON, July 7 Britain and Norway plan to lift a ban on offshore flights using two types of Super Puma helicopters, 17 months after a fatal crash in Norway.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.