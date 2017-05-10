May 10 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Q1 net interest margin 1.80 percent, up 21bps from exit
NIM of 1.59 percent for Q4 2016
* Bank is profitable and capital generative, net loans 18.7
billion eur versus 18.9 billion end-2016
* Proforma fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio 15.1
percent in Q1 versus 14.9 percent end-2016
* New mortgage lending grew by 63 percent y/y, market share
increased to 10.4 percent
* Impairment trends in line with expectations, reiterate
cost of risk guidance of 30-40 bps
* Expect to update market with details of next phase NPL
strategy in Q3
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)