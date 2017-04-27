April 27 Investors Real Estate Trust

* IRET continues strategic transformation with leadership transition

* Mark O. Decker, jr. Promoted to chief executive officer

* Timothy P. Mihalick to retire

* John A. Kirchmann named successor to chief financial officer

* Jeffrey P. Caira appointed chairman of board of trustees

* Diane K. Bryantt, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will retire

* expects to reduce its general and administrative expenses by approximately $3.5 to $4.0 million on an annual basis

* company expects to incur a net charge of $0.4 to $0.7 million in fiscal q4 of 2017 related to management changes