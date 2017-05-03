May 3 Iridex Corp
* Iridex announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $10.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $46 million to $49 million
* Iridex-Continues to anticipate for full year 2017 sales of
400 to 450 g6 systems, currently expects g6 probe shipments to
range from 35,000 to 40,000
* Iridex Corp qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Iridex-For full year 2017 expects revenue from its medical
retina business will decline in low single digits with some
"quarter-to-quarter lumpiness"
* Iridex Corp - For full year 2017 expects revenue from
surgical retina business will continue to decline in mid-to-high
single digits
* Iridex Corp - Revenue growth is expected to be more
heavily weighted towards second half of 2017
