* Iridex announces fourth quarter and 2016 financial results
and provides full year 2017 financial outlook
* Q4 revenue rose 67 percent to $12.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $48 million to $52 million
* sold 96 cyclo g6 systems and shipped approximately 8,000
g6 probes in Q4 of 2016
* Company anticipates that in 2017, it will sell 400 to 450
cyclo g6 laser systems and ship 45,000 to 50,000 g6 probes
* Iridex corp - in 2017, we anticipate revenue growth to be
more heavily weighted towards second half of year
* Qtrly loss per share $1.04
