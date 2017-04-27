BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Iridium Communications Inc
* Iridium announces first-quarter 2017 results; company affirms 2017 and long-range outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $104.4 million
* Says company affirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth and oebitda
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $105.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer