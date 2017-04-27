April 27 Iridium Communications Inc

* Iridium announces first-quarter 2017 results; company affirms 2017 and long-range outlook

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $104.4 million

* Says company affirmed its full-year 2017 outlook for total service revenue growth and oebitda

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $105.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S