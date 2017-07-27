FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Iridium says entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as BPIAE agent
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 12:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Iridium says entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as BPIAE agent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc

* Iridium communications says on july 26, entered into supplemental agreement with Société Générale, as bpiae agent, under bpiae facility agreement - sec filing

* Iridium communications inc - credit facility delays $54 million of our 2017 dsra contributions, provides a refund of $33 million in contributions made to date

* Iridium - credit facility provides for refund of extra $11 million in contributions made in event that projected available cash falls below $35 million on 3-montth

* Iridium communications inc - credit facility also requires that we suspend payment of dividends on our 7% series a cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock

* Iridium - credit facility requires that co suspend payment of dividends on 6.75% series b cumulative perpetual convertible preferred stock for 5 quarters

* Iridium communications - on july 26, co entered into amendments 28, 29 to full scale development contract with thales alenia space france sas

* Iridium communications - under amendment 28, we agreed with thales that liquidated damages for thales production delays to date would be set at $30 million

* Iridium communications inc - $30 million received to be used only to offset costs otherwise payable by us to thales under fsd

* Iridium communications inc - costs payable by co to thales for non-thales delays exceeding $30 million would be payable in cash

* Iridium communications inc - co expect arrangement with thales will result in no cash payments by either party due to delays.

* Iridium communications inc - amendment 29 provides for deferral of payment by us of approximately $100 million in milestones under fsd Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vLHMrf) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.