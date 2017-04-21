BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 Iris Corporation Bhd
* Refers to the article entitled "Iris Corp Ropes In Strategic Partner" appeared in the edge financial daily on 17 april 2017
* Clarifies that while the board has deliberated on proposed placement exercise, it is still in the midst of finalizing the details Source text (bit.ly/2pY6Ebp) Further company coverage:
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.