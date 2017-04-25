April 25 Iris Corporation Bhd:

* Clarifies that ICB on 21 april 2017 signed a letter of intent with Zwipe AS and MCS Microsystems Sdn Bhd

* Refers to the article entitled "boardroom shake-up brewing in iris" published in the focusm on friday, 21 april 2017

* Iris corporation says ICB is also in midst of negotiating partnership with Mimos Technology Solutions Sdn Bhd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: