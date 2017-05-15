BRIEF-Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration
May 15 IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB:
* POSITIVE RESULTS FROM CONTROLLED TRIAL SHOWING CLEAR DECREASE IN INVOLUNTARY MOVEMENTS IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED PARKINSON'S DISEASE TREATED WITH IRL790 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate