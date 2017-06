March 31 Iron Compass LLC

* Iron compass llc says sent a letter to board of directors of simpson manufacturing co

* Iron compass - if simpson manufacturing cannot implement material operational change, board should consider review of strategic alternatives

* Iron compass llc - iron compass partners, lp is withdrawing its director nomination for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Iron compass llc - withdrawing shareholder proposal for declassification that was slated to be included on company's 2017 proxy statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: