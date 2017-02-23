BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
Feb 23 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $934 million versus $752 million
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Q4 FFO per share $0.50
* Sees affo growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017
* Sees adjusted ebitda growth of 16% to 19% and affo growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017
* Company expects, on constant dollar basis, revenue growth of 8% to 10% for fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
