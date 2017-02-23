Feb 23 Iron Mountain Inc

* Iron mountain reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $934 million versus $752 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50

* Q4 FFO per share $0.50

* Sees affo growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017

* Sees adjusted ebitda growth of 16% to 19% and affo growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017

* Company expects, on constant dollar basis, revenue growth of 8% to 10% for fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: