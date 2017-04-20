BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 Iron Mountain Inc
* Co's outlook for full-year 2017 remains consistent with constant dollar guidance ranges provided on February 23, 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million