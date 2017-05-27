May 26 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc

* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results

* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.01

* Production has decreased 19 pct to 164 BOE/D in Q1 of 2017 from 202 BOE/D produced in Q4 of 2016