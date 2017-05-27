BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
May 26 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.01
* Production has decreased 19 pct to 164 BOE/D in Q1 of 2017 from 202 BOE/D produced in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.