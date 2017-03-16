March 16 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc

* Ironhorse announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.01

* Production from nisku l2l pool is projected to average in range of 140 boe/d to 170 boe/d for next six months

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenues $884000 versus $892000