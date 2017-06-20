June 20 IS BANKASI:

* MANDATES CITI, GSI, MUFG, SG CIB AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TO ARRANGE A GLOBAL INVESTOR CALL‍​

* OPPORTUNITIES FOR ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED (BASEL III COMPLIANT) SUBORDINATED NOTES SOLD TO INVESTORS OUTSIDE TURKEY WILL BE EVALUATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)