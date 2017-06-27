UPDATE 2-Alibaba spending $1 bln to raise stake in Southeast Asia's Lazada
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
June 27 Elekta Ab (Publ)
* Co, Isala signed a 15-year partnership agreement to implement latest developments in oncology and radiotherapy at Isala
* Elekta and Isala also announced start of a long-term technology partnership for radiotherapy and oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The deal values Lazada at $3.15 bln (Adds Lazada CEO interview)
* Interpace Diagnostics announces national contract with Aetna
June 28 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.