March 16 ISC Business Technology AG:

* FY EBITDA amounts to 658,000 euros ($705,179) and is therefore 4.5 pct below the previous year's figure of 690,000 euros

* At 16.38 million euros, FY total sales decreased slightly by 3.5 pct compared to the previous year (16.99 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)