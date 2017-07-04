July 4 GRUPO ISOLUX CORSAN SA IPO-ISOL.MC:

* GRUPO ISOLUX CORSAN SA SAYS APPLIES FOR BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS

* SAYS BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS AFFECT SEVEN COMPANIES WITH 1992 EMPLOYEES

* SAYS ITS PRESIDENT AND SIX MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE SUBMITTED THEIR RESIGNATION

* SAYS IN LAST DAYS SIX OFFERS OF ACQUISITION OF DIVERSE PRODUCTIVE UNITS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED