BRIEF-Dongxing Securities says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 8 Isr Capital Ltd
* Dynamic Return (Singapore) Pte. filed suit in Singapore High Court against PT Permata Selaras Mandiri and Harun Abidin
* Filed suit in respect of outstanding loans and interest amounting to about S$4.24 million due and owing under a debt facility extended by unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
SEOUL, June 22 South Korea's central bank on Thursday warned that the number of households vulnerable to debt defaults could rise as the debt-servicing capacity comes under strain amid rising interest rates.
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes