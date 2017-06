June 1 Cyren Ltd

* Cyren Ltd - ‍awarded grant of ILS 3.33 million (about $0.93 million USD) by Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) at Israel's Ministry Of Economy And Industry​

* Cyren- ‍grant part of Israel's initiative that provides benefits to Israeli cos in order to encourage research, devt activity for cybersecurity solutions​