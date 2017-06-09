BRIEF-Shoretel to offer SMS APIs through Google cloud platform
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 Isu Petasys Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 187.5 million shares of KongHong company ISU Petasys Asia Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 33.75 billion won
* Says it will hold 96.1 percent stake(313.0 million shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EuzLhp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shoretel inc says has become a google cloud platform technology partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXECUTES A NEW LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE COMPANY GULF DTH FZ LLC, BASED IN DUBAI
* Vice media and globosat partner to expand vice across brazil