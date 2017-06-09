June 9 Isu Petasys Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 187.5 million shares of KongHong company ISU Petasys Asia Ltd, a printed circuit board firm, for 33.75 billion won

* Says it will hold 96.1 percent stake(313.0 million shares) in target company after transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/EuzLhp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)