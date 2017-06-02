After MSCI verdict, still long wait for China's full entry to global indexes
* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade - investors
June 2 Asure Software Inc
* Isystems Holdings reports 15 pct stake in Asure Software as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade - investors
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Moody's says first ever inclusion of china shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets