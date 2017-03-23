BRIEF-TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production
March 23 IT Link SA:
* FY net result EUR 2.5 million ($2.70 million) versus EUR 2.7 million year ago
* FY EBITDA EUR 3.0 million versus EUR 3.5 million year ago
* FY revenue EUR 42.0 million versus EUR 38.1 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9275 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)