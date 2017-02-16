Feb 16 Capgemini:
* 2016 revenues of 12.54 billion euros ($13.3 billion)
* Sales +7.9% at constant exchange rates and +5.2% at
current exchange rates
* Net profit (Group share) is €921 million for 2016,
compared with €1,124 million for 2015
* Basic EPS of €5.44 and normalized EPS of €5.62
* Targeting in 2017, a normalized EPS of around €6.10
* Proposes dividend of €1.55 per share in 2017 up 20 cents
year-on-year
* Operating margin rate of 11.5%, up 90 basis points
* For 2017, the Group forecasts revenue growth at constant
exchange rates of 3.0%, an operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9%
and organic free cash flow generation in excess of €950 million
* Looking into discontinuing its equipment resale activity
in Brazil
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9419 euros)