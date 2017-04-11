April 11 ITALEAF SPA

* REG-ITALEAF S.P.A.: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED A CAPITAL INCREASE TO GROW IN THE STARTUP BUSINESS

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, WITH A MINIMUM PRICE OF EURO 1.00 PER SHARE

* PROPOSAL FORESEES THAT NEW SHARES, FOR A MAXIMUM OF UP TO 2,499,000 MAY BE OFFERED TO INVESTORS UNTIL JUNE 15