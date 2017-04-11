BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 ITALEAF SPA
* REG-ITALEAF S.P.A.: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVED A CAPITAL INCREASE TO GROW IN THE STARTUP BUSINESS
* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT, WITH A MINIMUM PRICE OF EURO 1.00 PER SHARE
* PROPOSAL FORESEES THAT NEW SHARES, FOR A MAXIMUM OF UP TO 2,499,000 MAY BE OFFERED TO INVESTORS UNTIL JUNE 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)