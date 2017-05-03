BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
May 3 ITALEAF SPA:
* REG-ITALEAF: TERNIENERGIA SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR THREE MICRO-GRIDS IN INDIA
* AGREEMENT FOR ENGINEERING PHASE WITH A SUBSIDIARY OF JUICE POWER AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY USD 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.