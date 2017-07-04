BRIEF-Alexion reaches funding agreement with NICE and NHS England for Strensiq
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
July 4 Banca Monte dei Paschi Di Siena Spa
* Italian treasury minister Pier Carlo Padoan says state will have 70 pct of Monte dei Paschi as a result of bailout
* Monte dei Paschi CEO Marco Morelli says plan envisages no forced layoffs
* Italy's Padoan says state will directly underwrite 3.9 billion euros of total 5.4 billion euros of state money injected into Monte dei Paschi
* Padoan says Monte dei Paschi bad debts will be eliminated by the first half of 2018
* Monte dei Paschi chairman says bailout plan runs to 2021 with the state exiting by that date
* Italy treasury official says overall amount needed to fix Monte dei Paschi totals 8.1 bln euros vs previous estimate of 8.8 bln euros Further company coverage:
* Says has reached national funding agreement with NICE & NHS England based on Managed Access Agreement
* Says net asset value on June 30, 2017, was SEK 94.4 billion, or SEK 217/share, an increase during first half of year of SEK 26/share or by 16% including reinvested dividend
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in Swiss francs in July, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.