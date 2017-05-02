May 2 Italian Wine Brands SpA:

* Says, on April 27, OGV reduced to zero its stake in the company after sale of 398,750 ordinary shares for total EUR 3.7 million ($4.03 million) via reverse book building

* OGV shareholders are mainly private equity funds with a short residual time horizon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)