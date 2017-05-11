BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 11 ITALIAONLINE SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 70 MILLION VERSUS EUR 84 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2qXNAyk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt