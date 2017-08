BRIEF-Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italtile Ltd:

* FY SYSTEM-WIDE TURNOVER OF R6.21 BILLION FOR PERIOD WAS 4.3% HIGHER WHEN COMPARED TO PRIOR COMPARATIVE PERIOD (2016: R5.96 BILLION)

* FY HEPS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 84.5 CENTS AND 86.3 CENTS FOR PERIOD, REFLECTING A DECREASE OF BETWEEN 2.8% AND 0.7% (2016: 86.9 CENTS)

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT RESERVES AT END OF PERIOD INCREASED TO R511 MILLION (2016: R347 MILLION), REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 47%