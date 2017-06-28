BRIEF-Thaihot Group unit acquires investment firm
* Says unit completed acquisition of an investment firm as disclosed on June 20
June 28 The head of Quaestio Capital Management, which manages the Atlante bank rescue funds, says:
* Atlante 2 fund can be reopened to raise further funds.
* Quaestio is syndicating Atlante 2 resources already secured. (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)
June 29 Materials and financial stocks drove Australian shares higher on Thursday, fuelled by gains in commodity prices and an overnight surge on Wall Street.
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.