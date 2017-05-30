May 30 Italy's Banca Carige says:
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro
bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior
tranche
* Will dispose of mezzanine and junior tranches in bad loan
securitisation
* Top investor and deputy chairman Vittorio Malacalza wrote
to the lender's board and auditors criticising the actions of
the bank's chief executive and chief financial officer
* Malacalza wrote that he does not agree with the current
direction of the CEO's management and that he intends to step
down from his position if the bank's board does not share his
views with regards to both the CEO and the CFO
* Bank will discuss matter on June 9
* Its lawyers reject claims by former managers, Apollo
Global Management and insurance units Amissimia Vita and
Amissima Assicurazioni, for at least 291.7 million euros as part
of pending lawsuit started in June last year
