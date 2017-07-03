Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
July 3 Italian lender Banca Carige says:
* approves capital increase of up to 500 million euros ($567.90 million)
* capital increase guaranteed by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank in roles as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* to sell 1.2 billion euros of bad loans
* to sell assets worth at least 200 million euros
* appoints Andrea Soro as Chief Financial Officer Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.