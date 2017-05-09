May 9 Italy's BPER Banca says:
* Q1 net income 14.6 million euros from 31 million euros in
Q1 2016
* Q1 net income 25.9 million euros when excluding 17 million
euro writedown of stake held in bank bailout fund Atlante and 18
million euro contribution to resolution fund
* Overall writedown of Atlante stake is now at 45.3 million
euros equivalent to around 55.8 percent of value
* Net interest income down 3 pct in Q1, fees broadly flat
versus previous year, net financial income up 57 percent
* Gross problem loans 21.7 percent of total loans at
end-March from 22.1 percent at end-December
* Phased-in CET1 ratio 13.33 percent at end-March from 13.3
percent at end-December
