March 28 Banca Carige CEO Guido Bastianini says:

* Aims to hold board meeting in late April or early May to set date of shareholder meeting called to approve 450 million euro share issue

* Aims to launch share issue over the summer

* Possible debt-to-equity swap would target up to around 500 million euros in junior debt and 160 million euros in perpetual bonds Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)