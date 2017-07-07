BRIEF-Egalet announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
July 7 Italian bad loan manager doBank says:
* will close IPO offer period ahead of time, on July 12 at 11 CET
* its shares will start trading on Milan bourse on July 14 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]
